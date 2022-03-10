Thai Government To Keep Diesel No Higher Than ฿30 Per Litre For As Long As Possible

The Thai government has promised to do its best to keep the price of diesel at no more than 30 baht/litre for as long as possible, said a tired-looking Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House, after chairing a meeting of the National Energy Policy Committee Wednesday afternoon.

Prayut said there are also benzene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the prices of which the government will try to manage, including the use of tax measures and the Oil Fund, in a way which will have the least impact on people, as global oil prices rise steadily due to the war in Ukraine.

According to Reuters today, Brent crude was down $3.56, or 2.8%, to $124.42 a barrel, after earlier rising above $131. On Monday, however, Brent hit $139, its highest since 2008.

(Source: – Asean Now)

