Thai Govt And Immigration Confirm Second Visa Amnesty – No Need To Do 90 Day Reports Or Extend Visas

The Thai government’s PR department and the Immigration Bureau on Wednesday morning confirmed the details of the second visa amnesty for foreigners.

The first visa amnesty was announced on April 7 in order to help prevent long queues forming at immigration offices during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing foreigners to stay in the kingdom until April 30.

On Tuesday, it was announced the amnesty would be extended by a further three months, allowing foreigners to remain in Thailand until July 31 without having to apply for another extension.

On Wednesday morning, the Thai government’s PR department confirmed on its website the amnesty had been extended.

The Immigration Bureau also confirmed on social media that foreigners in Thailand do not need to extend their visas or carry out 90 day reports between now and July 31.

Overstay fees are also waived during this time.

During the amnesty period, Immigration offices in Thailand will still be open.

Since the amnesty was first announced, Thaivisa has received multiple reports from expats who took advantage of the near empty immigration offices to apply for extensions of stay based on marriage or retirement, with the whole process taking much less time than usual.

