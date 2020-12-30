Thai Govt Approves Chinese New Year As Official Holiday In 2021

FILE PHOTO: A tourist reacts among flowers in Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, Phitsanulok province, Thailand, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved eight extra holidays for 2021 in a bid to boost spending and domestic tourism.
Deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Traisuree Taisaranakul revealed the new holidays as follows:
Friday 12 February 2021
Monday 12 April 2021
Tuesday 27 July 2021
Friday 24 September 2021
Friday 12 February is also the start of the Chinese New Year celebrations.
Four regional holidays were also approved:
Friday March 26, 2021 (northern Thailand)
Monday May 10, 2021 (northeast Thailand)
Wednesday October 6, 2021 (south Thailand)
Thursday October 21, 2021 (central Thailand)
(Source: – Thairath)