Thai Govt Mulling Which ‘Red’ Businesses Can Re-Open In Phase 4 Easing

Authorities are now considering which high-risk businesses will be allowed to reopen under the next phase of lockdown easing, the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) revealed today (June 4).

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the virus might be with us for months or even years, so the government had to carefully consider which “red” (high contagion risk) businesses could reopen. The CCSA has asked operators of “red” businesses to report their Covid-19 preventive measures and plans, so the agency could make decisions on whether they could open.

Businesses and activities currently in the running to restart in the fourth phase of lockdown easing are:

1. Educational institutes – for classes, training, and exams.

2. Nurseries and centres for the elderly.

3. Educational science attractions.

4. Meeting rooms holding more than 200 attendees.

5. TV and film productions with crews of more than 100 people.

6. National parks (restricted to certain areas).

7. Beaches (restricted to certain areas).

8. Amusement parks, playgrounds, and game centres.

9. Gyms, fitness centres, and sports stadiums.

10. Convention halls larger than 20,000 square metres, for concerts, expos, and events.

11. Entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke outlets.

12. Large massage parlours.

(Source: – The Nation)

