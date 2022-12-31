Thai Holidays In 2023

Check your calendars! As we head into 2023, it’s handy to know about the upcoming Thai holidays for the year. Thailand has many holidays throughout 2023, though some are just general observances while others are public holidays where government offices (like immigration) and other businesses are closed. Here’s a quick snapshot of the major holidays next year.
|DATE
|DAY
|NAME
|TYPE
|1 Jan
|Sunday
|New Year’s Day
|National holiday
|2 Jan
|Monday
|Day off for New Year’s Day
|National holiday
|14 Jan
|Saturday
|National Children’s Day
|Observance
|16 Jan
|Monday
|Teachers’ Day
|Observance
|22-24 Jan
|Sunday
|Lunar (Chinese) New Year
|Observance
|14 Feb
|Tuesday
|Valentine’s Day
|Observance
|6 Mar
|Monday
|Makha Bucha
|National holiday
|6 Apr
|Thursday
|Chakri Day
|National holiday
|13-16 Apr
|Thursday
|Songkran
|National holiday
|1 May
|Monday
|Labour Day
|Bank holiday
|4 May
|Thursday
|Coronation Day
|National holiday
|11 May
|Thursday
|Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (Tentative Date)
|Government Holiday
|3 Jun
|Saturday
|Visakha Bucha
|National holiday
|3 Jun
|Saturday
|Queen Suthida’s Birthday
|National holiday
|5 Jun
|Monday
|Day off for Visakha Bucha
|National holiday
|5 Jun
|Monday
|Day off for Queen Suthida’s Birthday
|National holiday
|28 Jul
|Friday
|King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday
|National holiday
|1 Aug
|Tuesday
|Buddhist Lent Day
|National holiday
|2 Aug
|Wednesday
|Khao Phansa Day
|12 Aug
|Saturday
|The Queen’s Birthday
|National holiday
|14 Aug
|Monday
|Day off for The Queen’s Birthday
|National holiday
|13 Oct
|Friday
|Anniversary of the Death of King Bhumibol
|National holiday
|23 Oct
|Monday
|Chulalongkorn Day
|National holiday
|31 Oct
|Tuesday
|Halloween
|Observance
|27 Nov
|Monday
|Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival
|Observance
|28 Nov
|Tuesday
|Loy Krathong
|Observance
|5 Dec
|Tuesday
|King Bhumibol’s Birthday/Father’s Day
|National holiday
|10 Dec
|Sunday
|Constitution Day
|National holiday
|11 Dec
|Monday
|Substitute Holiday for Constitution Day
|National holiday
|24 Dec
|Sunday
|Christmas Eve
|Observance
|25 Dec
|Monday
|Christmas Day
|Observance
|31 Dec
|Sunday
|New Year’s Eve