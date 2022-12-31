North East Thailand Times

Thai Holidays In 2023

Check your calendars! As we head into 2023, it’s handy to know about the upcoming Thai holidays for the year. Thailand has many holidays throughout 2023, though some are just general observances while others are public holidays where government offices (like immigration) and other businesses are closed.  Here’s a quick snapshot of the major holidays next year.

DATE DAY NAME TYPE
1 Jan Sunday New Year’s Day National holiday
2 Jan Monday Day off for New Year’s Day National holiday
14 Jan Saturday National Children’s Day Observance
16 Jan Monday Teachers’ Day Observance
22-24 Jan Sunday Lunar (Chinese) New Year Observance
14 Feb Tuesday Valentine’s Day Observance
6 Mar Monday Makha Bucha National holiday
6 Apr Thursday Chakri Day National holiday
13-16 Apr Thursday Songkran National holiday
1 May Monday Labour Day Bank holiday
4 May Thursday Coronation Day National holiday
11 May Thursday Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (Tentative Date) Government Holiday
3 Jun Saturday Visakha Bucha National holiday
3 Jun Saturday Queen Suthida’s Birthday National holiday
5 Jun Monday Day off for Visakha Bucha National holiday
5 Jun Monday Day off for Queen Suthida’s Birthday National holiday
28 Jul Friday King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday National holiday
1 Aug Tuesday Buddhist Lent Day National holiday
2 Aug Wednesday  Khao Phansa Day
12 Aug Saturday The Queen’s Birthday National holiday
14 Aug Monday Day off for The Queen’s Birthday National holiday
13 Oct Friday Anniversary of the Death of King Bhumibol National holiday
23 Oct Monday Chulalongkorn Day National holiday
31 Oct Tuesday Halloween Observance
27 Nov Monday Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival Observance
28 Nov Tuesday Loy Krathong Observance
5 Dec Tuesday King Bhumibol’s Birthday/Father’s Day National holiday
10 Dec Sunday Constitution Day National holiday
11 Dec Monday Substitute Holiday for Constitution Day National holiday
24 Dec Sunday Christmas Eve Observance
25 Dec Monday Christmas Day Observance
31 Dec Sunday New Year’s Eve

