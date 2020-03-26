Thai Immigration Tells Expats To Do 90 Day Reports Online Or By Post

Thai immigration is requesting foreigners in Thailand submit their 90 day reports online or by post in order to reduce overcrowding.

Offices nationwide have been inundated with foreigners desperately trying to renew their visas after their travel plans disrupted due to the coronavirus.

This week thousands of foreigners descended on Thai immigration at Chaeng Wattana, making social distancing impossible.

Thaivisa understands there were similar scenes at immigration offices in Phetchaburi, Phuket and Jomtien.

Now, immigration is asking foreigners, if possible, to submit their 90 day report online or by post, rather than visiting immigration offices in person.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

