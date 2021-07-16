Thai Meteorological Department Forecasts Widespread Thundershowers, Isolated Heavy Rain, And Possible Flash Floods In Thailand Over The Next 7 Days

The Thai Meteorological Department today, July 15th, reported 7-day weather forecasts with widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Thailand from July 15th to the 21st.

In general, during July 15th – 16th, a southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in likely isolated heavy rain in the Northeast, the Central, the East, and the South of Thailand.

During the 17th – the 21st, the southwest monsoon will strengthen, causing more rain and isolated heavy rain over upper Thailand. Meanwhile, the wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be stronger, reaching about 2 meters in the Andaman Sea and above 3 meters during thundershowers.

(Source: – Pattaya News)

