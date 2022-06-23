Thai Meteorological Department – More Rain And Wind Likely Coming To Much Of Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported the daily weather forecast on Wednesday, June 22nd, with thundershowers in the whole country and possible isolated heavy rains and gusty winds in most parts of Thailand.

A southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand whereas a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam, resulting in thundershowers that are likely to occur in the whole country. Isolated heavy rains and gusty winds are also possible in the Northeast, the Central, the East, and the South regions.

In the Northeastern part, Scattered thundershowers and isolated gusty winds are expected mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Saket, and Ubon Ratchathani with a minimum temperature of 24-26 °C and a maximum temperature of 34-36 °C. Southwesterly winds are expected at 10-15 km/hr.

(Source: – Asean Now)

