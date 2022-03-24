Thai Meteorological Department Reports Thundershowers And Isolated Heavy Rains In Thailand For The Next 7 Days

Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are expected in most parts of Thailand from March 22nd to the 28th, the Thai Meteorological Department reported today, March 23rd.

According to its announcement, the southerly and the southeasterly winds will strengthen and bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the lower North, the lower Northeast, the East, and the Central parts of Thailand. This results in thundershowers with gusty winds and isolated heavy rain in the upper country from March 22nd to the 24th.

During March 25th and the 26th, the southerly and the southeasterly winds will weaken with less rain and isolated thundershowers over upper Thailand. After that, another high-pressure front from China will extend to the upper North, the Northeast, and the South China Sea while hot weather occurs. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely in the upper country.

In Southern Thailand, the easterly and the southeasterly winds prevail across the Gulf and the South will strengthen, causing more rain with isolated heavy rain on the 22nd, the 23rd, and the 28th. The strengthening wind and waves about 2 meters high are likely in the upper Andaman Sea, above 2 meters high in thundershowers and 1-2 meters high in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, about 2 meters high in thundershowers.

Cyclonic storms over the north Andaman Sea will make landfall on the Myanmar coast on March 22nd, resulting in more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, western part of the Central and the South of Thailand.

In northern Thailand, scattered thundershowers with gusty winds and isolated heavy rain are forecast during the 22nd and the 23rd while isolated thundershowers are expected from the 24th to the 28th. The temperature will be hot during the day with a minimum temperature of 21°C and a maximum temperature of 39°C.

In northeastern Thailand, the overall temperature will be hot during the day. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected from the 22nd to the 24th and from the 27th to the 28th and isolated thundershowers are forecast on the 25th and the 26th. The minimum temperature is at 20°C and the maximum temperature is at 36°C.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...