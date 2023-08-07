North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Thai Mother’s Day Long Holiday Weekend

ByRobert Haines

Aug 7, 2023

 

If it feels like Thai banks and government services are closing all the time, the upcoming long holiday weekend will feel like deja vu following almost directly on the heels of the just-concluded super-long holiday weekend.

Thai Mother’s Day, coinciding with the 91st birthday of the Queen Mother, will be highly celebrated on August 12, saturating the city in hues of blue. Given that this special occasion has fallen on a weekend this year, the substitute holiday will be observed on the following Monday, August 14.

As a result, most government establishments and an array of banks, including Thai Immigration, will be closed for the three-day holiday. To avoid any inconvenience, people are advised to plan.

In contrast to the prior six-day holiday that included two religious Buddha Days which imposed an alcohol sales ban, there won’t be any such restrictions in place for this Thai festive occasion. On Mother’s Day, it’s perfectly legal to toss back a drink with dear old mum.

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Thailand Hikes Entrance Fees For Foreign Visitors At Historical Attractions

Jul 29, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Three More Thai Provinces Join ASEAN Smart Cities Network Expanding Digital Reach

Jul 29, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Traffic Safety: Ten Main Traffic Laws Enforced Over Long Public Holiday

Jul 29, 2023 Robert Haines

You missed

Thailand News

Thai Mother’s Day Long Holiday Weekend

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

Korat Candle Procession 66 Event Upstaged By Scene-Stealing Cat

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Haines
Chaiyaphum

Chaiyaphum Double Murder: On The Run Security Guard Finally Apprehended After Fatal Shooting

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Haines
Nakhon Phanom

Notorious Bike Theft Gang Behind 10 Million Baht Of Stolen Honda Motorcycles Nabbed By Thai Police

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Haines