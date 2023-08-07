Thai Mother’s Day Long Holiday Weekend

If it feels like Thai banks and government services are closing all the time, the upcoming long holiday weekend will feel like deja vu following almost directly on the heels of the just-concluded super-long holiday weekend.

Thai Mother’s Day, coinciding with the 91st birthday of the Queen Mother, will be highly celebrated on August 12, saturating the city in hues of blue. Given that this special occasion has fallen on a weekend this year, the substitute holiday will be observed on the following Monday, August 14.

As a result, most government establishments and an array of banks, including Thai Immigration, will be closed for the three-day holiday. To avoid any inconvenience, people are advised to plan.

In contrast to the prior six-day holiday that included two religious Buddha Days which imposed an alcohol sales ban, there won’t be any such restrictions in place for this Thai festive occasion. On Mother’s Day, it’s perfectly legal to toss back a drink with dear old mum.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related