North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Health

Thai People Are Living Longer

ByRobert Haines

Feb 10, 2023

image.png

 

By Editor

There has been an increase in the longevity of Thai people over the past three decades, with men living six and a half years longer and women eight years more than in the 1980s, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The latest census in 2018 showed that on average Thai men live to 72.2 years, compared to 65.6 in the 1980s, while Thai women on average live to 78.9 years, compared to 70.9 in the 1980s, the NESDC said.  The average period of good health is 68 years for Thai men and 74 years for Thai women.

The main reasons for the loss of good health among Thais include road accidents, HIV and diabetes in younger people, and stroke, dementia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in older people, the NESDC said.

Between 2016 and 2019, deaths resulting from road accidents ranged from 23.8 to 30.2 per 100,000 population.  Non-communicable diseases caused about 320,000 deaths per year, or more than 75% of the population. Five diseases – cancer, stroke, heart attack, diabetes, and high blood pressure – caused about 75,000 deaths per year.

Deaths from HIV, the virus that causes Aids, also increased from 12,863 in 2016 to 14,731 in 2017, or 22.5 per 100,000 population. Meanwhile, drowning was the main cause of premature deaths of Thai children aged below 15, according to Public Health Ministry records.

(Source: – Royal Coast Review)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Health

Covid-19 vaccines available throughout Thailand, Plans For Caccination Centres In Every Province

Jan 25, 2023 Robert Haines
Health

Avoiding Dengue Fever – Some Tips And Tricks

Jan 13, 2023 Robert Haines
Health

Face Masks Still Required On Public Transport, In Cinemas

Oct 2, 2022 Robert Haines

You missed

Health

Thai People Are Living Longer

Feb 10, 2023 Robert Haines
Festivals

Ministry Of Culture To Promote 16 Thai Festivals Internationally

Feb 9, 2023 Robert Haines
Travel & Tourism

Thailand’s First Ever Seaplane Airline To Launch This Summer

Feb 8, 2023 Robert Haines
Employment

New Law Allows Foreign Talent To Thrive In Thailand

Feb 8, 2023 Robert Haines