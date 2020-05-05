Thai Police Warn: Enjoy A Beer At Home But DO NOT Invite Your Friends Or Relatives

The Thai police have warned the public not to invite friends or relatives over for a beer.

Even though the sale of alcoholic beverages has been lifted in most provinces, getting together with your pals and relatives is a no-no.

The warning came from deputy chief of the Royal Thai Police Gen Suwat Changyotsuk.

He said that people who live together, no matter how many that might be, can drink together at home.

But don’t invite anyone round or you could face arrest.

He said the reality of the situation was that police would not raid people’s homes unless there were complaints about noise or other annoyance but if police patrols heard parties they would be obliged to intervene according to the regulations.

Inviting friends or relatives around would fall foul of the anti-congregating measures that are still in place.

He reminded the public that despite the sales ban being lifted people could still only buy alcohol from 11-2pm and 5-10pm when curfew starts.

Bans are still in place in Phitsanulok, Pathum Thani, Buriram and Petchaburi provinces after their governors decided not to follow the government’s lifting of the rules, notes Thaivisa.

(Source: – Channel 7)

