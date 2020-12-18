Thai Rice Wins World’s Best Rice Award 2020

Hom Mali, or Thai Jasmine fragrant rice, was named the best rice in the world at the 12th World Rice Conference 2020, held in the United States on 1-3 December.

The World Rice Conference has now held 12 contests and Thailand has won first prize six times at the contest – in 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2020. Vietnam was ranked second and Cambodia third in the contest this year.

Mr. Charoen Laothammathat, President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said this year’s rivals were from five countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia, China and the US. Twenty samples of rice are normally submitted. Thailand submitted only one rice sample, jasmine 105, grown in the Northeast and harvested in November. The 105 variety won in all criteria both before and after cooking. This year, the submitted Thai jasmine rice sample was of excellent quality due to favorable weather conditions making it drier, clearer and more fragrant than usual.

The prize that Thailand won this time, is in honor of King Rama IX who made a great contribution to the Thai rice industry because His Majesty the late King is the father of Thai rice research and development, celebrated on the occasions of Father’s Day and National Day 2020.

It will also benefit Thai farmers and the Thai rice trading system because it enhances confidence in Thai rice quality on the world market.

Mr Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister said the Ministry of Commerce will continue the five-year Thai rice strategy 2020-2024, aiming to be the world’s leading producer of rice and rice products. The prize will build confidence and raise the image of quality Thai rice on the world market.

The Prime Minister thanked all parties for their joint effort to enable Thailand to regain the status of global rice champion. The award would benefit farmers and Thai rice exports he said, as it would provide the world with evidence of the quality of Thai rice.

At the recent meeting of the National Rice Policy and Management Committee, the Prime Minister instructed relevant agencies to accelerate the development of new rice varieties, as well as production technology and innovation, in order to further boost the strength of Thai rice.

(Source: – NNT)

