Thai media Daily News reported yesterday that the death toll at the scene of accidents in Thailand since the beginning of the year now stands at 6,120.

Another 43 died at the scene on Wednesday. They cautioned that the figure was likely to rise when all reports are tallied.

In their headline they cautioned not to drive fast even though roads might be empty.

As part of their campaign to raise awareness they reported on an accident on Route 117 in Phitsanulok in the north of Thailand when a Honda Civic slammed into a tree.

Two bodies were under cloth by the roadside as foundation rescue officials arranged the possessions of the dead.

So far in June 423 have died at the scene.

Thailand’s death toll is believed to be much higher than these figures suggest with even government leaders accepting it surpasses 20,000 per year.

Most estimates put the figure at between 24,000 and 26,000 annually when all deaths at hospitals and on the way to hospitals are added, notes Thaivisa.

