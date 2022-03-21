Thai Roads: The Carnage Continues With 3,145 Dead ‘At Scene’ So Far This Year

Picture: Daily News

Daily News continued their campaign to raise awareness about the appalling carnage on the Thai roads.

They reported that 40 more died at the scene of accidents and on the way to hospital on Thursday.

This brought the total since January 1st to 3,145 deaths. In the same period last year it was 3,343.

The media said that the 1st March to 16th death toll was 707, a figure that was at odds with their infographic.

The reality is that when fatalities that succumb in hospitals are added the figures are much higher.

Graphic: Daily News

‘At scene’ deaths have been around 14,000 over the last few years. Senior government figures accept the reality is 20,000+ deaths, notes ASEAN NOW.

The accident Daily News chose to feature for the day was a 70 year old man called Sommai who came off his motorcycle in Bang Roop, Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

There was a large crowd gawking.

He perhaps had had a heart attack prompting the media to suggest in their headline that people should ensure their health before taking to the road.

