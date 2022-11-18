North East Thailand Times

Thai Soccer Fans To See All 64 World Cup Soccer Matches

ByRobert Haines

Nov 18, 2022

Thai-PBS-World-logo-2022-11-17T193424.450.png

 

Thai soccer fans will be able to watch all 64 World Cup 2022 matches in Qatar, due to kick off this Sunday, after FIFA and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) reached an agreement on a price tag of US$33 million for the broadcast rights in Thailand.

 

SAT President Kongsak Yodmanee said that the price does not include the 15% tax, which the SAT will have to pay to FIFA. This will bring the total cost for the broadcast rights to about 1.4 billion baht.

 

He thanked Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee and Somsak Leeswadtrakul, an advisor to the Olympic Council of Asia, as well as the private sector which has helped fund the cost of the broadcast right.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

