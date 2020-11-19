Thai Train Tickets Can Now Be Bought Online

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) launched an online ticketing and reservation service called the D-Ticket System on Wednesday.

Now, passengers wishing to travel on December 18, can make reservations or purchase train tickets using the D-Ticket system via www.railway.co.th.

Tickets can only be booked 30 days in advance.

Under the new D-Ticket system, passengers can check their seats on the train, manually print out tickets or save their ticket on the phone and scan the QR code on the train. Payments can be made using credit or debit cards as well as the state welfare card.

(Source: – The Nation)

