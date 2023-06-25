North East Thailand Times

Thai-Twister Alert: Storm Swirls Promised Over Next 24 Hours

ByRobert Haines

Jun 25, 2023

 

The Thailand Meteorological Department has predicted a change in weather conditions over the next 24 hours, starting from this morning. This shift is due to a storm passing over the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand. Increased rainfall can be expected in these areas as a result of a low-pressure trough moving in from northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin, combined with the ongoing southwest monsoon. Some areas may experience heavy rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms are also anticipated in central and southern parts of Thailand.

The Andaman Sea is expected to have wave heights of approximately 1 meter. However, areas affected by storms and thunder may experience waves reaching up to 2 meters. Fishermen are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in these regions.

In the northeast region, approximately 40% of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in certain locations. These areas include Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures are projected to range from 25-27°C as the lowest and 33-38°C as the highest.

