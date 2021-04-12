Thailand Adds 985 Covid Cases Monday, New Record

Military personnel prepare beds in a field hospital being set up in Chiang Mai on Saturday, as Thailand deals with a recent spike in the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (Photo by Handout / ROYAL THAI ARMY / AFP)

The government reported 985 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, a new daily record since the pandemic began, bringing the accumulated total to 33,610.

All but five of the new infections were transmitted inside Thailand.

No additional deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 97.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

Like this: Like Loading...