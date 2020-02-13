Thailand and Guns: Media Mentions Thousands Of Deaths From Gun Violence

Thailand’s National News Bureau said on Facebook that recent incidents of violence with guns have prompted questions about Thailand and the gun laws.

They wanted to put the record straight with some facts and statistics. These were expressed in a series of clear slides in English.

They said that Thai gun laws have been in place since 1947. people could acquire licences for the purpose of self defence, protection of property, sports and hunting.

Since an amendment to the law in 2017 only Thai citizens could own guns.

Thailand is NOT among the top 25 countries in the world in terms of legal firearms ownership per capita.

But they conceded that Thailand has problems with a “thriving” grey and black market in guns.

Thailand ranks 13th in the world in terms of civilian held legal and illicit firearm ownership.

This is above The Philippines, a nation often cited as a country where there are a lot of guns, notes Thaivisa.

In 2016 there were 3,830 gun related deaths in Thailand ranking the country as 11th worst in the world.

This was not as bad as countries like Brazil, the USA and India, said the media.

Many people in Thailand are questioning the availability of guns in the wake of the fatal shootings in Korat at the weekend in which a soldier killed 29 people before he was shot dead at the Terminal 21 mall in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.

