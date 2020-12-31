Thailand Bans Food And Drink On Domestic Flights

File photo

Food and drink has been banned on domestic flights in Thailand in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand issued the order to airlines on Tuesday.

“It is forbidden to eat and drink during flight operations. In the event of an emergency or necessary Crew may consider providing drinking water to passengers, which is to be done in an area as far away from the other passengers as possible”, the order states.

Newspapers, magazines and advertising brochures are also banned, but in flight safety related documents are permitted.

The order comes into effect on 31 December until further notice.

In addition, all crew and passengers must wear face masks at all times.

(Source: – THai Visa News)

