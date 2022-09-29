North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Sports

Thailand Beats Iraq In Group A Opener Of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022

ByRobert Haines

Sep 29, 2022

Thailand came from two goals behind to defeat Iraq 3-2 in the Group A opener of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 in Kuwait last night.

Thailand enjoyed early dominance and almost got their first goal from Itticha Praphaphan’s shot from distance, only to find his effort blocked by Iraq’s Muheb Aldeen.

Iraq found their rhythm, however, and fought back. They were rewarded in the 8th minute with a goal from Tareq Zeyad, as he tapped in the opener from close range.

Thailand conceded the second goal of the match in the 14th minute, after a long-range shot by Faisal hit the bar and Ali gained possession off the rebound and set up Mustafa Ihsan for the finish.

Thailand, however, made the first breakthrough with a goal from Worasak Srirangpirot in the 17th minute, followed by a second goal in the 26th minute from Sarawut Phalaphruek.

About four minutes before full time, Thailand’s winning goal was scored by Jetsada Chudech.

The Thai national futsal team’s head coach, Carlos Cesar, told the media after the match that the Thai team had not concentrated in the first half, but regained their confidence and determination in the second.

Thailand will meet the host country, Kuwait, tomorrow, who thrashed Oman 7-2 in the opening game.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Buriram News Buriram United Sports

Congratulations to Buriram Utd

May 31, 2022 Simon Holber
Sports

Khon Kaen Football Club. The T-Rexs`

Jun 14, 2017 Michael Davis
Sports

Khon kaen Sribrirak Golf Course – The Agricultural

Jun 13, 2017 Michael Davis

You missed

Sports

Thailand Beats Iraq In Group A Opener Of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022

Sep 29, 2022 Robert Haines
Health

Anti-COVID Nasal Spray To Be Available From October 1st

Sep 28, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Noru To Arrive As Tropical Storm

Sep 28, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Nong Samo Hospital Reveals At Least One Million People A Year Get Bitten By Dogs

Sep 27, 2022 Robert Haines