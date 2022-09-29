Thailand Beats Iraq In Group A Opener Of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022

Thailand came from two goals behind to defeat Iraq 3-2 in the Group A opener of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 in Kuwait last night.

Thailand enjoyed early dominance and almost got their first goal from Itticha Praphaphan’s shot from distance, only to find his effort blocked by Iraq’s Muheb Aldeen.

Iraq found their rhythm, however, and fought back. They were rewarded in the 8th minute with a goal from Tareq Zeyad, as he tapped in the opener from close range.

Thailand conceded the second goal of the match in the 14th minute, after a long-range shot by Faisal hit the bar and Ali gained possession off the rebound and set up Mustafa Ihsan for the finish.

Thailand, however, made the first breakthrough with a goal from Worasak Srirangpirot in the 17th minute, followed by a second goal in the 26th minute from Sarawut Phalaphruek.

About four minutes before full time, Thailand’s winning goal was scored by Jetsada Chudech.

The Thai national futsal team’s head coach, Carlos Cesar, told the media after the match that the Thai team had not concentrated in the first half, but regained their confidence and determination in the second.

Thailand will meet the host country, Kuwait, tomorrow, who thrashed Oman 7-2 in the opening game.