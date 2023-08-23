North East Thailand Times

Thailand Braces For Heavy Rainfail And Potential Flash Floods

ByRobert Haines

Aug 23, 2023

 

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued forecasts of substantial precipitation in various regions of Thailand, attributed to monsoonal activity and a region of low atmospheric pressure. Residents in the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and eastern southern parts of the country are being advised to remain vigilant in light of the anticipated heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash floods.

The monsoon trough is currently traversing the upper areas of northern Thailand and upper Laos, progressing towards a low-pressure zone situated in upper Vietnam. This weather pattern, in conjunction with the southwest monsoon sweeping over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, is expected to bring about thunderstorms and substantial rainfall in select regions.

Moreover, the northeastern region faces a 60% likelihood of encountering thunderstorms with substantial rainfall in specific areas including Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperature ranges are anticipated to span from 24-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 32-36 degrees Celsius at the highest, accompanied by southwest winds at speeds of 10-20 kilometers per hour.

