Thailand Braces For Molave Later This Week

Typhoon Molave is set to enter Thailand on Thursday before it weakens heads toward Myanmar, Chawalit Chantararat from Team Consulting Engineering and Management said on Monday.

Typhoon Molave, which formed over the Pacific Ocean, is the 17th storm this year moving west.

Typhoon’s path and impact

Sunday: Molave lands in the Philippines, displacing thousands as heavy to very heavy rains inundates villages, before it starts blowing out of the country towards the South China Sea on Monday.

Tuesday: Molave will strengthen to Class 2 Typhoon (highest level being 5) before entering Da Nang and Phu Yen in central Vietnam early on Wednesday.

Thursday: Molave will weaken to a Category 1 typhoon and bring heavy rains to southern Laos, before moving into Thailand and bringing heavy rains to the Northeast, namely Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Roi Et, Kalasin, Mahasarakham, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum provinces.

It will then weaken to a tropical storm and bring moderate to heavy rainfall in the North, Central and West of Thailand.

Friday: Molave is expected to weaken into a depression and dump moderate to heavy rain in the west of Thailand on its way to Myanmar.

(Source: – The Nation)

