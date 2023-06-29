North East Thailand Times

Thailand Braces For Severe Storms And Heavy Rainfall

ByRobert Haines

Jun 29, 2023

The Meteorological Department issued a warning today indicating that Thailand will continue to experience thunderstorms and heavy rains in its upper northern, eastern, and southern regions. A vortex moving into the Gulf of Thailand will influence the southwest monsoon, leading to prevailing rainy conditions in the Andaman Sea, the southern part, and the Gulf of Thailand. Consequently, the upper northern, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand will continue to receive heavy rainfall.

Starting from 6am today and lasting for the next 24 hours, approximately 60% of the upper northern region will encounter thunderstorms, with a few areas experiencing heavy downpours. The provinces most affected by these weather conditions include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchaboon. The highest temperature during this period is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

In the northeastern region, approximately 40% of the area will also witness similar weather conditions. The provinces primarily affected in this region are Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

