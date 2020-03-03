Thailand Cancels Buri Ram MotoGP Amid Covid-19 Threat

Public Health minister Anutin Charnviraku

Thailand has cancelled the MotoGP in Buri Ram province next month due to fears of the Covid-19 crisis spreading, Public Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday (March 2).

The announcement came just hours after the MotoGP Class in Doha, the season opener of the world’s biggest motorcycle competition, was abandoned due to similar reasons.

“This decision will prove that Thailand is taking serious measures against the spread of the disease among Thais and foreigners coming to the event,” said Anutin, who is also deputy prime minister.

The tournament was originally scheduled for March 21-22. World champion Marc Marquez had won the last two editions of the Thai MotoGP when it was still held in October in 2018 and 2019.

MotoGP is the second world class sporting event cancelled this year in Thailand. The Thailand LPGA was dropped from the schedule last month.

So far, Thailand have 42 infected cases with one death.

(Source: – The Nation)

