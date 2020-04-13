Thailand Cannot Lower Its Guard Despite Declining Covid-19 Trend

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand is showing a declining trend but continues to be on the rise in Asean, making the pandemic an overhanging threat.

Thailand’s total Covid-19 patients rose to 2,551 with 33 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period, and three more deaths, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Sunday (April 12).

“Our declining number is most encouraging but we cannot let our guard down as the numbers in the rest of the world are still rising,” said Taweesin.

The 33 new cases in Sunday compares with 54 new cases on Thursday, 50 on Friday and 45 on Saturday.

In the first week, Thailand had 315 new cases, peaking at 724 in the 14th week.

“In the 15th week, new cases are 383 — the best week for us,” said Taweesin.

He said many Asean countries have seen an increase in the number of new cases: Indonesia found 330 new cases, Philippines 233, Malaysia 184 and Singapore 191 on Saturday, he said.

New cases in India and Japan have also jumped. Thailand and South Korea are Asian countries with declining number of new cases, he said.

New confirmed cases in the Philippines and Malaysia on Sunday were 220 and 153 respectively.

The death toll in Thailand was 38 as of Sunday compared with 20,577 in the United States, more than 10,000 in Spain, Italy, and France while England is approaching 10,000 with 9,875 deaths as of Sunday morning, he said.

“Since Thailand has to engage in international trade and investment with other countries, the virus situation outside Thailand also is a cause for concern for us,” he said.

As of April 12 at 10am, total global virus cases were 1.78 million: the US had the most with 532,879, followed by Spain 163,027, Italy 152,271, France 129,654 and Germany 125,452, according to the CCSA.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...