Thailand Confirms 33 New COVID-19 Infections, 147 Cases In Total

Reuters file photo

Thailand confirmed 33 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total number of infections reported in the country to 147.

The new infections mark the biggest daily spike in Thailand, beating the previous biggest spike of 32, announced yesterday (Sunday).

The news comes as Thailand announced it is postponing the Songkran holidays, while a requirement to force entertainment venues to close at 8pm is also in the offing.

Also on Monday, officials in Buriram announced strict new measures that will effectively see the province placed in lockdown.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

