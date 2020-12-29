Thailand Could See Tens Of Thousands Of New Daily COVID Cases By Next Month: CCSA

Thailand could see tens of thousands of new COVID-19 cases per day by mid January, if people fail to follow the preventive guidelines issued to combat the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the daily briefing regarding the COVID-19 situation, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said new cases will rise to four or five digits by the middle of next month if the public fails to cooperate with measures put in place.

“If we do not follow the measures set and if there is no cooperation the number of infected people per day could reach thousands, or tens of thousands, by mid-January 2021, Dr Taweesilp said.

Dr Taweesilp urged people to refrain from socialising in order for the number of new cases to “run flat” rather than spike.

Dr Taweesilp’s advice comes just days before the New Year’s Eve celebrations, with reports earlier today suggesting that many Thais have decided to stay home rather than travel domestically. However, large numbers of people are still set to travel upcountry before the end of the week.

Meanwhile, governors in provinces with high numbers of new cases have been ordered to ensure that all COVID-19 preventive measures are being properly implemented.

The news comes as Thailand on Monday announced 144 new COVID-19 cases.

Most of the new infections were discovered in Rayong (56 cases), where the province has been put under the strictest measures in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The new wave of cases in Rayong have been linked to an illegal gambling den. Despite claims that no illegal gambling takes place in the province, Rayong police chief, Police Maj Gen Paphatdet Ketphan was transferred to an inactive post on Monday over the matter.

Elsewhere, new cases were reported in Bangkok (19), Nakhon Pathom (18), Chonburi (6), Samut Prakan (5), Nonthaburi (3), Nakhon Nayok (2), Pathum Thani (2), Chiang Mai, Lopburi, Samut Sakhon and Sukhothai (1 each).

