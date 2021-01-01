Thailand Covid Case Report For The Last Day Of The Year

The year stared off with no cases at all in Thailand although the country was the first outside China to announce a local infection on January 8…

“A first case of ‘New Coronavirus Pneumonia’ has been identified in Thailand, but the Public Health Ministry is assuring the public there is no wider outbreak of the virus. The mystery virus has now been identified by Chinese scientists and was earlier nicknamed as the mystery Wuhan Pneumonia.”

Today, the last day of 2020, the CCSA has reported 194 new Covid-19 cases today. That’s 181 new local infections… 13 among quarantined arrivees. Thailand’s total infections over the year is now 6,884. 2 weeks ago the total was at 4,281. The latest outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand had spread to 51 provinces, with Nong Khai, Maha Sarakham and Kanchanaburi now added to the list.

Of the total, 4,240 people have recovered, including 28 discharged in the past 24 hours, and 2,583 are currently receiving treatment related to their Covid infections.

Bangkok, Chon Buri (which includes Pattaya) and Rayong (just south of Pattaya), have all added more than 51 cases each today. 9 Burmese migrants are among the new Covid-19 infections.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced the overall total included 4,869 local infections and 1,392 infected migrant workers. The cluster amongst, mostly, Burmese migrant workers, broke out 2 weeks ago around the fishing and seafood market community on the coast at Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok.

He noted that the new case number had dropped from 250 yesterday to 194 today, but warned the media that there is still more to come….

“…because there is still a substantial number of new cases pending verification. More new cases will be added on and on.”

Of the 194 newly confirmed cases, 11 are linked to the fishing community cluster in Samut Sakhon. There’s also 128 new cases “under investigation”… 77 in Rayong, 20 in Samut Sakhon, 16 in Chon Buri, 6 in Samut Prakan, 5 in Chanthaburi, 3 in Trat and 1 in Chachoengsao, just east of Bangkok. The infections, detected in quarantine had arrived from Turkey (2), Hong Kong (1), Canada (1), the United Kingdom (1), the United Arab Emirates (2), Malaysia (1), Indonesia (1), South Korea (1), Japan (1), Kuwait (1) and Russia (1), according to Bangkok Post. (Source: – The Thaiger)

