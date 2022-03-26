Thailand Does The Maths: Two Are Dying Per Hour On Thai Roads

Thai PBS had a report about the appalling state of the Thai Roads.

And they did the math with the help of a safety expert about the sheer numbers of people dying from all age groups in Thai society.

Withaya Chartbanchachai said that 17,831 people died in 2020.

49 a day.

Two an hour.

24/7, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year etc….

The feature story also contained details of how the victims of the carnage on the Thai roads are getting older.

In the past it has always been that the younger people were more susceptible to death on the roads but now there has been a massive increase in older working people and retirees dying.

So much so that numbers in the different age groups are now similar.

From 2020 to 2021 there were 34,788 road fatalities. These figures do not contain the first three months of this year.

It was observed in the report that encouraging Thais to wear face masks has been easy – getting them to wear helmets is quite another matter.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

