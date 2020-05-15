Thailand Eases Curfew Restrictions, Allows Malls To Re-open

The Thai government has given the green light to shortening the curfew currently in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as allowing shopping malls to re-open.

From Sunday 17 May, a new curfew will be in place from 11pm to 4am until further notice.

On Friday, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration officially announced the easing of some of the other restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shopping malls can reopen from Sunday, albeit with strict social distancing and screening measures in place.

Cinemas must remain closed but food courts in malls can also re-open.

The opening hours for malls will be from 10am to 8pm.

Other retail outlets are also allowed to reopen including book stores, furniture, electrical, office supplies, cosmetics, sports stores and car washes.

Massage shops must also remain closed.

Thailand’s borders will remain closed until further notice, except for repatriations and the transportation of cargo and goods, Mr Wisanuyothin said.

Interprovincial travel is discouraged.

(Source: Thai Visa News)

