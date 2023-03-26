Thailand Expected To Have A Hotter Summer This Year

Thailand is bracing for a hotter summer this year, with the Meteorological Department forecasting an average temperature increase of one degree Celsius from last year. The hottest weather this week has been recorded in the North of the country, with temperatures peaking at 41.5°C in Phetchabun’s Mueang district on Thursday. Closer to Bangkok, the highest temperature was recorded at 38.5°C in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district, according to the department’s director-general Chomparee Chompurat.

Chomparee said most areas in upper Thailand will experience hot weather in the afternoons, with an average temperature of 35.5°C, Bangkok Post reported. The highest temperature of 40 to 43°C is expected in Sukhothai, Tak, Lampang and Mae Hong Son, while Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are predicted to experience a peak of 38 to 39°C. The summer season is expected to last until the middle of May.

Chomparee also noted that this year’s cool season lasted two weeks longer than usual. It usually ends in the middle of February, but this year’s cool season ended earlier this month, partly due to cold snaps moving south from China.

According to the department’s weather forecasts for the next 24 hours, a thermal low will cover upper Thailand, causing hot weather and haze during the daytime, with very hot weather likely in certain areas. There will be southerly and southwesterly winds over the lower northeast, lower central and eastern regions. Isolated thundershowers and gusty winds will remain in the northeast and the east. Southeasterly and northeasterly winds will be blowing across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with isolated thundershowers in the south.

From today (Sunday) to Wednesday, a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the South China Sea and the upper Northeast of Thailand, with southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper parts of the country where very hot weather is expected in some areas. As a result, summer storms, gusting winds and hail are predicted to hit parts of the northeast first before touching other regions.

The department advised people in upper Thailand to watch out for severe conditions and avoid staying outdoors, under big trees or unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops from damage.

From Friday 6pm until Saturday 6pm, Bangkok and its nearby provinces are predicted to experience hot and hazy weather in the afternoon, with maximum temperatures of 33 to 39°C.

With the expected hotter summer, people need to take precautions to avoid heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses. It is advisable to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, and avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day.

(Source: – The Thaiger)