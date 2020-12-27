Thailand Faces National Lockdown By March If COVID-19 Guidelines Not Followed: CCSA

Image: Reuters file photo

Thailand faces being plunged into a new national lockdown before March but only if people fail to cooperate with the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson DSr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said there are no plans for a nationwide lockdown in Thailand.

However, if the local COVID-19 situation becomes uncontrollable and if there is not “proper cooperation from the people” to follow the new preventative measures put in place to combat the spread of the virus then Thailand will be in national lockdown by March, Thairath reported.

The stark warning comes as Thailand announced the introduction of COVID-19 control zones based on the threat level and strength of measures put in place.

The colours are red, orange, yellow and green, with red being provinces with the highest number of infections.

As of Saturday, of the 32 provinces where Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, the only province in the ‘red zone’, the most severe category was Samut Sakhon, the province which is the epicenter of the new wave of infections.

Also on Saturday, the CCSA announced 110 new coronavirus infections, 94 of which were domestic cases and 16 found in state quarantine.

Of the domestic cases, 64 were Thai nationals and 30 were migrant workers.

The highest number of cases were found in Bangkok and Phetchaburi which reported 18 and 10 caes, respectively. Cases were also found in Samut Prakan (7), Chai Nat (5), Ratchaburi (4), Nakhon Ratchasima (3) and Rayong (3), Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Saraburi, Satun (2 cases each), while Ayutthaya, Khon Kaen, Pathum Thani, Pichit, Songkhla, Trang, each reported one case.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...