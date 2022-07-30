North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Wildlife

Thailand Has Highest Number Of Wild Tigers In Southeast Asia

ByRobert Haines

Jul 30, 2022

Thailand has the highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia thanks to a national conservation project implemented since 2010, according to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa.

Yesterday, at an event commemorating International Tiger Day held at Bueng Chawak Chalermphrakiat in Suphan Buri, Mr Varawut said the National Strategy for Tiger Conservation 2010-2022 endorsed by the government has played a key role in protecting the big cats.

He said Thailand was praised for its efficient wildlife conservation efforts by its Asean counterparts at the 4th Asia Ministerial Conference on Tiger Conservation held from Jan 19 to 21 in Malaysia.

“Thailand’s tiger conservation and population recovery plans are certified by international standards. We have successfully improved their habitation areas by using the latest technology and the smart patrol system,” said Mr Varawut.

He said the tiger population in the Thungyai and Huai Kha Khaeng wildlife sanctuaries increased from 42 in 2012 to 100 this year as a result of the smart patrol system.

The same technology has been installed in 213 protected forest parks.

Mr Varawut said the government aims to make Thailand the leading country in Southeast Asia in terms of the size of its tiger population by 2034.

Phadet Laithong, director of the department’s Wildlife Conservation Office, said India has the highest tiger population in the world.

“We have seen tiger footprints from the cameras installed in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, and it is estimated there are 148-149 tigers in the forests, the highest number in Southeast Asia,” said Mr Phadet.

“To conserve tigers means to conserve the forests where animals live. The biodiversity of an area always correlates with its tiger population.”

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Editor's Choice Wildlife

Spiders In Thailand

Jul 19, 2022 Juninho
Wildlife

Scorpions In Thailand.

Jul 19, 2022 Juninho
Wildlife

Centipedes And Millipedes In Thailand

Jul 15, 2022 Juninho

Leave a Reply

You missed

Wildlife

Thailand Has Highest Number Of Wild Tigers In Southeast Asia

Jul 30, 2022 Robert Haines
Health

Covvid Update 30 July 2022 – 1,962 New Cases, 32 Deaths

Jul 30, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

To Sell Or Not To Sell, That Is The Question For Thai Expats

Jul 29, 2022 Robert Haines
Health

Covid Update 29 July 2022 – 2,480 New Cases, 37 Deaths

Jul 29, 2022 Robert Haines