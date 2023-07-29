Thailand Hikes Entrance Fees For Foreign Visitors At Historical Attractions

Recently, the Thai government implemented a new measure to increase entrance fees for foreign visitors at historical landmarks. This amendment applies to registered historical sites and 72 national museums across Thailand. However, the fees for Thai nationals will remain unchanged from the rates set in 2008.

Here’s a breakdown of the updated rates:

Historical Parks:

Thai Nationals: 20 baht per person

Foreign Visitors: 120-200 baht (previously 100 baht)

Archeological Sites:

Thai Nationals: 10-20 baht per person

Foreign Visitors: 80-120 baht (previously 50-100 baht)

As for national museums:

Small Museums:

Thai Nationals: 10 baht per person

Foreign Visitors: 80 baht (previously 50 baht)

Medium Museums:

Thai Nationals: 10-20 baht per person

Foreign Visitors: 120 baht (previously 50-100 baht)

Large Museums:

Thai Nationals: 20-30 baht per person

Foreign Visitors: 200 baht (previously 100-150 baht)

Additionally, the government has decided to eliminate foreign language audio guide fees at four specific locations: Historical Park – Sdok Kok Thanom in Sakaeo, Wat Kudi Dao in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Nayok National Museum in Nakhon Nayok, and Surin National Museum in Surin.

The government spokesperson, Tipanan Sirichana, emphasized that the fees for Thai nationals remain the same to support education, preserve cultural heritage, and strengthen national identity without burdening the local population with additional financial pressures related to tourism, according to a report by Khaosod.

