Thailand Is Home To The Most Motorcyclists In The World

ByRobert Haines

Feb 28, 2023

The Pew Research Centre reported that Thailand has the mostmotorcyclists in the world. Similarly, most victims of road accidents in the country are riding motorcycles.

If you’ve ever visited Vietnam, you might have noticed the abundance of motorbikes on the road, especially in Ho Chi Minh City. It may lead you to believe that Vietnam has the highest number of motorcyclists in the world.

However, a recent report by the Pew Research Centre indicates that Thailand takes the lead in terms of motorbike ridership globally. According to the report, 87% of households in Thailand own at least one motorbike, beating Vietnam by only a sliver, where 86% of households own a motorcycle.

Top ten countries with the most motorcycle users in the world

  • Thailand – 87% of households own a motorcycle
  • Vietnam – 86% of households own a motorcycle
  • Indonesia – 85% of households own a motorcycle
  • Malaysia – 83% of households own a motorcycle
  • China – 60% of households own a motorcycle
  • India – 47% of households own a motorcycle
  • Pakistan – 43% of households own a motorcycle
  • Nigeria – 35% of households own a motorcycle
  • Philippines – 32% of households own a motorcycle
  • Brazil – 29% of households own a motorcycle

House Power also reported a similar study on motorcycle usage conducted by the World Health Organisation, which goes in a similar direction. The countries outlined in that study with high motorbike usage include Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The high demand for motorcycles in Thailand was attributed to heavy traffic and challenging road conditions in the country.

Unfortunately, motorcyclists are the biggest victims of Thailand’s perilous roads. The Bike Republic website reports that Thailand has the most motorcycle accidents globally, with over 74% of road accidents involving a motorcycle.

According to the latest update by the Thai Safety Collaboration (Thai RSC), 2,601 victims have died this year in road accidents in Thailand, with 79% of them being motorcycle users.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

By Robert Haines

