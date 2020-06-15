Thailand Is Ranked 2nd In Global COVID-19 Recovery Index

Thailand is ranked second in the Global COVID-19 Index (GCI) after Australia, and first in Asia in the same index.

Government spokeswoman Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat told the media on Sunday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his thanks to everyone in the country for their discipline and endurance in the collective efforts to fight and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The GCI, developed by PEMADU Associates, in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Innovations of Malaysia (MOSTI) and the Sunway Group, have used a big data system in the scoring and ranking of 184 countries facing the pandemic.

70% of the score comes from the fatalities from COVID-19 in each country as a proportion of the population, and the remaining 30% comes from the scores from Global Health Security (GHS), initiated and developed by John Hopkins University, to assess the readiness of each country to cope with the pandemic.

The GCI top 20 are:

Australia Thailand Denmark Hong Kong Taiwan New Zealand South Korea Lithonia Iceland Slovenia Latvia Switzerland Vietnam Malaysia Norway Slovakia Germany Austria Luxemburg Finland

(Source: – Thai PBS)