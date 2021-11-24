Thailand Listed Among The Healthiest Countries To Retire

Thailand has been listed among the healthiest countries in the world to retire, according to a new report by the U.S. News & World Report website.

Thailand is included in the list alongside Portugal, Greece, Italy, Cyprus, France and Turkey.

The countries were included because they “have track records for being healthy places to retire, due to the quality and availability of their health care systems and the healthful benefits of their lifestyles and cuisines,” the website reads.

“These are places where day-to-day living can help promote good health.

“If you have a health concern, you’ll have access to international-standard care, typically at a fraction the cost of comparable care in the United States,” the report said.

Thailand was cited for its excellent level of health care, which makes it one of the world’s leading destinations for health tourism.

Thai cuisine was also credited for helping to make Thailand a healthy retirement destination.

“Thailand has successfully increased the life expectancy of its citizens to an average of 77 years, the report said.

“Diet has a lot to do with the country’s health levels. Traditional Thai food is healthy, emphasizing vegetables, fresh herbs and spices and lean proteins. Many dishes contain coconut milk, which may be better for you than dairy and can boost heart health.

“Improving access to medical care has also helped Thailand enhance public health over the past several decades. The country has achieved universal health coverage by bolstering its primary health care system and making it geographically and financially accessible to all residents.

“The WHO ranks Thailand’s health care system at No. 47. Thailand is one of the world’s top destinations for medical tourism because of its world-class facilities with low costs.

(Source: – Hua Hin Today)

