Thailand Logs 111 New Covid Cases, 3 Deaths Wednesday

The government on Wednesday reported 111 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), including 42 returnees from Indonesia, raising the total to 2,369. Three more deaths, all of foreigners, took the accumulated toll to 30.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the 28th death was of a Russian man, 48, who visited Phuket on March 18-21. He fell sick on March 22 and then returned to Pattaya.

After developing a fever of 38.4 degrees Celsius, a cough and a sore throat, he sought treatment at a private hospital in Chon Buri province. The man was not admitted to the hospital and conducted home isolation. He died on Sunday.

The 29th death was of an Indian businessman, 69, who also suffered from diabetes and heart disease. Dr Taweesin said the man fell sick on March 17 and sought treatment at a private hospital in Bangkok.

On March 21 his temperature rose to 39.3 degrees Celsius and he developed a runny nose, muscle pain and diarrhorea. He was admitted to a private hospital on March 29 and treated in an intensive care unit. He died on Tuesday.

The 30th death was of an American man, 69, who suffered from chronic renal disease. He fell sick on March 9 with coughing, muscle pain and breathing difficulties.

The man sought treatment at a hospital in Buri Ram province on March 21. The following day, he suffered from exhaustion and breathing difficulties. He died on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s 111 confirmed new cases marked a sharp increase over the 38 recorded on Tuesday. Dr Taweesin said the new local cases included 42 Thai returnees from Indonesia and 37 people who had been in close contact with previous patients, including 18 in Bangkok, seven in Nonthaburi and six in Yala.

Other new cases included four people who worked in crowded areas or closely with foreigners, three visitors to crowded places, two medical workers and two people who returned to Thailand in March. Officials were investigating a further 21 cases.

“The new cases and new deaths were linked with foreigners and people who arrived from other countries, making local cases soar again,” Dr Taweesin said.

“The 42 returnees from Indonesia were from one group of people and were tested on Tuesday,” he said, referring to Muslims who returned on Monday from religious ceremonies in Indonesia.

“More Thai people will be returning from abroad and we must monitor them closely,” Dr Taweesin said.

He also warned Thai people to stay at home as much as possible because 69 of the new cases contracted the disease locally.

Of the 2,369 accumulated patients, 1,223 were in Bangkok, 141 in Nonthaburi, 140 in Phuket, 102 in Samut Prakan, 70 in Chon Buri, 68 in Yala, 55 in Pattani, 47 in Songkhla, 39 in Chiang Mai and 27 in Pathum Thani. Of that total, 888 people have recovered.

Phuket recorded the most patients per 100,000 population — 33.9 — followed by 21.6 in Bangkok, 12.7 in Yala and 11.2 in Nonthaburi.

Satun logged its first local cases as 16 returnees from Indonesia tested positive.

