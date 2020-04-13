Thailand Logs 28 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths Monday

Immigration officers check the temperatures of Myanmar fisherman, as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, at the port in Pattani on Saturday. (AFP photo)

Thailand reported 28 new coronavirus infections on Monday, for a total of 2,579 cases, a health official said. There were 2 more deaths, taking the nation’s toll to 40.

A milestone in Sunday statistics was the cumulative number of treated patients (1,288) exceeded the number of those remaining in hospital (1,251) for the first time, according to the data at the Public Ministry’s Covid-19 website.

One of the deaths on Sunday was a 56-year-old Thai man with a history of contact with existing patients. The other was a 43-year-old man, with diabetes, chronic kidney failure and high blood pressure.

Of the 28 new cases reported on Monday, 18 had been in contact with existing patients or were linked to places where they had been.

Another seven comprises a Thai returnee (1), a person who had been in crowded places (1), those with at-risk professions (2) and medical personnel (3).

The remaining three are in state quarantine in Satun (2) and Yala (1) after returning from Indonesia.

The number of confirmed new cases was lower than the 33 recorded on Sunday, and marks the sixth straight day of declines since the 111 recorded on 8 April.

Because a relatively small number of people have been tested, however, it is impossible to say how far and how fast the virus is spreading, and it is essential to maintain frequent hand washing — for 20 seconds — and social distancing. The peak number of confirmed cases so far was the 188 recorded on 22 March.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en (Source: – Bangkok Post)

