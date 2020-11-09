Thailand Logs 7 New Covid Imports Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (centre) visits Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi province after Szijjarto tested positive for the Covid-19 novel coronavirus in Thailand, on Wednesday. (Ministry of Public Health photo)

Thailand recorded seven new imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the accumulated total to 3,837. No new deaths were reported.

The new cases comprised two Thai nationals and five foreigners, all recent arrivals from overseas, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said. All were asymptomatic.

The first Thai case was a woman who returned from the United States via the United Arab Emirates on Oct 30 and tested positive on Wednesday.

The other Thai case was a woman who returned from Canada with a stopover in Germany on Oct 31. Her test on Thursday was positive.

The remaining five cases, all foreigners, included two who arrived on Oct 31 and tested positive on Thursday: a Czech man travelling from Austria and a Canadian man flying in from Germany.

A Russian man arrived last Monday and tested positive on Thursday, while an American flew in from the US via South Korea on Thursday. He tested positive on arrival.

The final case was a Myanmar man who crossed the border from Myawaddy to Mae Sot district of Tak on Wednesday, was sent back for treatment in Myanmar.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

