Thailand Now Open To Long-Stay Tourists

The Government Gazette website announced that long-stay tourists would now be allowed to enter Thailand, after the Cabinet approved the measure on September 15.

According to the gazette announcement, foreigners who intend to apply for a Special Tourist Visa (STV) should:

> Be a foreigner from a low-risk country wishing to stay for months in the kingdom under Public Health Ministry regulations.

> Accept compliance of preventive measures as prescribed by the government, including submitting to alternative state quarantine in appointed hospitals/hotels for not less than 14 days.

> Provide evidence of a place to stay during the long visit.

> Show proof of payment for hotel accommodation or admittance to hospitals chosen as alternative state quarantine facilities.

> Provide one of the following as evidence:

* Proof of payment for hotel or accommodation to be used after discharge from quarantine.

* Copy of a condominium title deed owned by the visitor or a family member.

* Evidence of renting accommodation – condominium or house.

* Evidence of payment for the purchase or lease of a condominium-type residence that foreigners can legally buy or lease.

> Proof of health and accident insurance policy, which should cover the entire period of stay in Thailand, with insurance for medical expenses in case of outpatient treatment of not less than Bt40,000 and in case of inpatient treatment of not less than Bt400,000.

Foreigners with the evidence needed above will be eligible to apply for a one-time STV from Thai embassies or consulates in selected countries. Eligible visitors will be charged a visa fee of Bt2,000 to stay in the kingdom for 90 days.

After this period expires, immigration officers will have the power to permit the visitor to renew his/her visa twice, each for another 90 days. Foreigners must submit an application and pay a fee in accordance with the rules.

With the gazette announcement, the STV policy takes effect from October 1 until September 30, 2021.

(Source: – The Nation)

