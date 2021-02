Thailand has officially entered the dry season, starting today (Saturday), which will last until mid-May, according to the Meteorological Department.

It said that the northeastern monsoon wind, which had been blowing through northern Thailand, has been replaced by the warm southeastern wind, signaling the arrival of summer.

Temperatures during the dry season are forecast to be at a minimum 25oC and increase during daylight hours.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

