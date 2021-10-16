Thailand Opening To Foreign Tourists: Curfew Reduced

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha has confirmed the country will reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists from 10 low risk countries who arrive by air on Nov 1.

During a meeting on Thursday lunchtime (Oct 14), it was also announced that the night time curfew will be reduced to 11pm-3am.

The new curfew will be effective from Oct 16 and will remain in place until the end of October.

With the reduction of the curfew restaurants and convenience stores can now open until 10pm.

However, the sale of alcohol in restaurants is still banned and bars, pubs and nightclubs must remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Certificate of Entry (COE) requirement for foreign tourists will be replaced with a new web based system called “Thailand Pass”.

The system will make it easier for people wishing to travel to Thailand and will support the government’s “Ease of Travelling” policy.

The new Thailand Pass system will replace the COE system by Nov 1, it was announced.

However, the COE will still be used by those who enter Alternative Hospital Quarantine (AHQ) for those who arrive by land or sea.

Further details are set to be announced following official approval from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...