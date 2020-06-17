Thailand Placed On Flood Alert For Next Two Days

Bangkok and 70 other provinces have been placed on flood alert for today and the next one (June 16 and 17) after forecasts of heavy rain.

The southwest monsoon together with low pressure over Laos and upper Vietnam had whipped up thunderstorm conditions, explained Monton Sudprasert, director general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The following provinces are covered by the flood warning:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, and Uthai Thani.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central and East: Chainat, Angthong, Singburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.

Monton said his staff have been ordered to their stations to monitor the weather and water levels around the clock. Emergency response teams (ERT) plus their vehicles and machines have been prepared to tackle problems as they arise in the provinces under threat.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...