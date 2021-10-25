Thailand Ranked Among The Top 6 Places In The World To Retire

Thailand has been ranked among the best countries in the world to retire, according to a new survey.

The country ranked 6th place out of 142 countries in a survey carried out by the online comparison website money.co.uk.

The survey used data from Google Keyword Planner to analyse search data in each country looking at common search terms associated with retiring to another country, such as ‘retirement in [country]’, ‘retire in [country]’ and ‘retire to [country]’.

The survey, titled Where the world wants to retire, found that Thailand was the most searched destination for a total of 9 countries.

Thailand’s ranking put it ahead of the likes of Spain (7th), a perennial favourite retirement destination for Brits and Europeans, and also ahead of ASEAN rival the Philippines (10th).

Overall, France came out on top with 20 countries searching about retiring there more than anywhere else, while Canada, Argentina, Portugal and Australia made up the top 5.

Of France, money.co.uk said: “France is the most popular choice for those looking to retire abroad, with 20 other countries hoping to settle here after reaching retirement age”.

“It has a big expat population, and with so many retirees having made a successful move it’s bound to have inspired those approaching retirement to consider the country as a place to settle in their later years.

Despite Brexit, retiring to France is still a viable option for Brits, the survey said.

“Although Brexit means the process of moving to Europe for Brits is now slightly different, it is still possible for UK citizens to retire to France.

“In order to stay long term, those from the UK will have to apply for either a long-stay visa or apply for French residency – both are doable as long as you meet certain requirements and don’t mind filling in some paperwork”.

Joel Kempson, the personal finance expert at money.co.uk, commented: “Retirement is an exciting phase of our lives and for many, this means the opportunity to spend some of our pensions, and the latter years of our lives, in a new country altogether.

“We hope our findings help to provide some inspiration for anyone currently considering retiring abroad, wherever they may currently be based”.

(Source: – Asean Now)

