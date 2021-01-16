Thailand Records 230 New COVID-19 Cases But Big Drop Overall Compared To Last Week

Thailand reported 230 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and one additional death.

Of the new cases, 209 were local transmissions, 21 were imported from people entering quarantine.

Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin also said 618 people had been discharged from hospital having made a full recovery.

2,467 people remain in hospital or held in a migrant worker quarantine centre.

One new death was reported which Dr. Taweesin said was a 67 year old Thai man who had a pre-existing health condition and who had previously visited a ‘high risk’ venue.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 11,450, with 70 deaths.

However, Thailand has this week seen a drop in the total number of cases by more than 1,000 compared to the previous week.

Last week, there was a peak of 2,674 cases, compared to 1,627 cases recorded at the end of this week.

The number of new infections and total cases in Thailand since 14 Dec is as follows:

14 Dec: +28 (4,237)

15 Dec: +9 (4,246)

16 Dec: +15 (4,261)

17 Dec: +20 (4,281)

18 Dec: +16 (4,297)

19 Dec: +34 (4,331)

20 Dec: +576 (4,907)

21 Dec: +382 (5,289)

22 Dec: +427 (5,716)

23 Dec: +46 (5,762)

24 Dec: +67 (5,829)

25 Dec: +81 (5,910)

26 Dec: +110 (6,020)

27 Dec: +121 (6,141)

28 Dec: +144 (6,285)

29 Dec: +155 (6,440)

30 Dec: +250 (6,690)

31 Dec: +194 (6,884)

1 Jan: +279 (7,163)

2 Jan: +216 (7,379)

3 Jan: +315 (7,694)

4 Jan: +745 (8,439)

5 Jan: +527 (8,966)

6 Jan:+365 (9,331)

7 Jan:+305 (9,636)

8 Jan:+205 (9,841)

9 Jan:+212 (10,053)

10 Jan:+245 (10,298)

11 Jan:+249 (10,547)

12 Jan:+287 (10,834)

13 Jan:+157 (10,991)

14 Jan:+271 (11,262)

15 Jan:+188 (11,450)

16 Jan:+230 (11,680)

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...