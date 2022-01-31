Thailand Report 8,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, 8,215 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Monday (January 31) reported 8,008 new COVID-19 cases, 8,215 recoveries and 12 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,842. Prisons: 166

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,215

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,440,542 with 22,173 deaths.

The news comes as authorities have indicated their satisfaction with Thailand’s rise to No. 26 on the global COVID Resilience Ranking list, which reflects increased international confidence in the Kingdom’s reopening to international tourists.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction with the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This came following a January report for Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking, which listed Thailand at 26th out of 53 countries and economic areas, up from 44th in its previous report.

(Source: – Asean Now)

