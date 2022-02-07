Thailand Reports 10,470 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths, 8,711 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Monday (February 7) reported 10,470 new COVID-19 cases, 8,711 recoveries and 12 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 10,304. Prisons: 166

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,711

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,507,471 with 22,303 deaths.

The news comes as a panel of specialists at the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has approved the use of Chinese-made Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines in children aged 6 and above without adjusting the dosage, said TFDA Secretary-General Dr. Paisarn Dunkum yesterday.

The TFDA has also asked the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and the Biogenetech Company, two importers of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines from China, to send more information to back up their requests to expand the use of the two vaccines to children, aged 3 to 17.

(Source: – Asean Now)

